Volkswagen agrees to fix or buyback three-litre US diesels

VW settlement may be worth $300m and apply to 80,000 cars in emissions scandal

Volkswagen has reached an agreement for a mix of buybacks and fixes for about 80,000 polluting 3.0-litre diesel VW, Porsche and Audi vehicles. Photograph: How Hwee Young/EPA

Volkswagen has reached an agreement for a mix of buybacks and fixes for about 80,000 polluting 3.0-litre diesel VW, Porsche and Audi vehicles. Photograph: How Hwee Young/EPA

 

A US federal judge said on Tuesday Volkswagen AG has reached an agreement for a mix of buybacks and fixes for about 80,000 polluting 3.0-litre diesel VW, Porsche and Audi vehicles as the German automaker works to put a diesel emissions cheating scandal behind it.

During a hearing in San Francisco, US district judge Charles Breyer also said German company Robert Bosch has agreed in principle to settle civil allegations made by US diesel vehicle owners. Reuters reported on Monday that the settlement was expected to be worth more than $300 million.

Judge Breyer said owners of 3.0-litre vehicles would receive “substantial compensation” for getting their vehicles fixed or repaired but said there were some remaining issues to be resolved, and set a another hearing for Thursday for an update.

Canadian market

Separately it was announced that Volkswagen had agreed to spend up to $2.1 billion Canadian dollars to buy back or fix 105,000 polluting diesels and compensate owners in Canada. In June, Volkswagen agreed to a similar deal with US owners, in which it would spend up to $10.03 billion to buy back or fix 475,000 US vehicles. In total, the company has now agreed to spend to date more than $18 billion to address diesel emissions issues in North America. The automaker still faces more costs to address larger vehicles and US fines.

Volkswagen also agreed to pay a $15 million Canadian dollar civil administrative monetary penalty in connection with the Canadian settlement. – (Reuters)

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.