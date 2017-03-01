Value of vehicles on DoneDeal’s website last year was €5.4 billion

The value of goods advertised on website DoneDeal’s motor section last year was €5.4 billion, the company has said.

DoneDeal, Ireland’s most visited website for buying and selling cars, has released new data on the performance of its motor section in 2016.

The company said a record number of almost 1 million ads were placed on the motor section of the website in 2016, representing an increase of 9.3 per cent on 2015 figures.

The Volkswagen Golf was the top selling car on DoneDeal in 2016, followed by Ford Focus, VW Passat, BMW 3 Series and Audi A4. In total, 663,336 cars were advertised on the site during the year.

Black cars were the most popular, followed by blue, grey, red and white cars.

DoneDeal also experienced growth in car dealerships advertising, as the number of ads increased by 21 per cent, with the number of car dealers subscribing to DoneDeal also up 17 per cent.

Cathal Cremen, commercial manager of DoneDeal’s motor section, said 2016 had been “an exceptional year” for the company in terms of traffic growth and adverts placed on the site.

“A significant feature of DoneDeal’s success in 2016 was the increase in the number of car dealerships now subscribing to DoneDeal,” he said.