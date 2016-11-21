Travel firm Datalex retains strong earnings guidance

Travel software group Datalex says it remains on course for adjusted earnings growth of 15-20 per cent for 2016.

In a trading update, the company said the business was continuing to see “strong momentum” with platform revenue growing by 12 per cent.

Datalex said it deployed its platform at a number of new customers, including Swiss International Airlines, which would drive growth in the coming years.

It will also deploy its platform at a sixth Chinese airline customer before the end of the year.

“This further strengthens our position in the strategically important Chinese market, and we are confident of additional customer signings there in the coming months,” it said.

The company said it had added over 80 new positions across the business in 2016, including the appointment of Blair Koch as chief technology officer and president of Datalex.

“We continue to deliver double digit growth across our key metrics, including Adjusted Ebitda, whilst also putting in place the foundation for continued growth in the future,” it said.