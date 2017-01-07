Travel Advice: What to do if you lose things while travelling

There are plenty of chances to misplace items, but also plenty of ways to recover them

Joan Scales

If you arrive at your destination and your bag does not arrive on the same aircraft, you will have to contact the airline or ground handling agent

The busier aircraft and airports get, the higher the likelihood of losing things. As we try to avoid baggage charges, we cram more items into hand baggage and risk losing stuff along the way.

On any journey, there are three stages when things can be lost: in the airport, on the aircraft and en route. Lost property can fall into at least three different areas of responsibility managed by different companies: the airport, airline ground handling agents.

Between taking off shoes, opening laptops, finding liquids in your bag and folding coats, undoing belts and retrieving handfuls of coins, the security queue is the most likely place to begin the losing trail at the airport. Though it can start at the bag drop or check-in area, look around before you leave.

If you lose something in the airport including at security, items will be brought to the lost and found office. In Dublin Airport items will turn up with the airport police. Many airports will charge a fee of €5-€10 to retrieve lost items and charge postage if something has to be posted. Items can usually be tracked through their websites.

When items are lost on board an aircraft, it will be the airline or the handling agent that takes responsibility for lost property. You will have to make contact with the airline property department or the ground handling agent. Ground agents usually charge a fee to return your lost belongings.

If you arrive at your destination and your bag does not arrive on the same aircraft, you will have to contact the airline or ground handling agent, preferably in the arrivals hall. There is a standard airline property irregularity report (PIR) form to be completed. In most instances, bags will be returned within the first 24 hours and usually delivered to your final destination with no charge.

jscales@irishtimes.com

