Travel advice: Egypt, Tunisia and Turkey

It is worth doing some research and taking care before travelling to certain desinations

Joan Scales

The tourist resort of Hurghada, Egypt, is still open to visitors. Photograph: Getty Images

Egypt

Irish citizens can still travel to the resort areas of Sharm el Sheikh, Hurghada and the Red Sea. The tourist areas along the Nile such as Luxor, Abu Simbal and Aswan are also open. But you should arrive by air only and not travel outside those areas. This is the advice of the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA). Getting there takes time and at least two flights. Turkish Airlines to Hurghada is the shortest routing from Ireland. Egyptair flies from London Heathrow to Sharm el Sheikh and Hurghada via Cairo. There are no charter flights or Irish registered airlines flying to Egypt.

Tunisia

Since July 2015 and following consultations and consideration of the security situation in Tunisia, Irish citizens have been advised to avoid non-essential travel to Tunisia in light of increased security concerns. The Tunisian government has being asking European governments to reconsider the advice as their economy is being badly affected. Tunisia was represented at the Holiday World Show last month, promoting travel, but no non-essential travel to Tunisia continues to be the advice of the Department of Foreign Affairs.

Turkey

Various terrorism-related attacks eroded our fondness for Turkey and access, more than anything else, dried up the tourism market. There are some seeds of a return and Aer Lingus will operate two flights a week to Izmir in the summer. Sunway will have a package holiday programme to Kusadasi with prices from €344pps. Turkish Airlines continues to operate a full service to Istanbul from Dublin. The advice from DFA is to exercise a high degree of caution and given the continued risk, you may wish to reconsider your need to travel to Turkey at this time.

Download the Travelwise app and register where you will be with a contact telephone number, and always have comprehensive travel insurance.

jscales@irishtimes.com

