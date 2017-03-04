Travel Advice: Different child surnames can spell trouble

Recently a colleague was travelling from Berlin to Dublin with her children and was stopped by security before boarding the flight and asked if they were her children. The children have different surnames to the mother and security wanted to know why. Fortunately her husband was with her and was able to assure them that she was the mother.

A YouGov survey a few years ago in Britain found that almost 30 per cent of children did not share a surname with both parents. Immigration officials are very vigilant for child trafficking and pay more attention when children have different surnames to the people they are travelling with.

If you are in that position and you are travelling alone with your children it may be necessary to have with you a letter of consent from the other parent, stating the journey, their contact details and reason for the trip. It may even be necessary to have a notarised letter from a solicitor or notary public. Carrying the children’s long birth certificate showing both parents’ names can also be useful.

Birth certificate

South Africa changed the rules for travelling with children in 2014 and now any lone parent travelling with children must have a parental consent affidavit and the unabridged (long) birth certificate showing the parents or guardians. This applies also to children arriving to South Africa.

There are other instances where a letter of consent may arise: if children are travelling with grandparents or other family members on holidays, for example, or when travelling with friends. While a letter of consent is not a rule of law, it makes sense to bring it with you. Also in the case of requiring urgent medical attention, a letter of consent may be of assistance abroad. You can find examples of letters of consent on Google.

