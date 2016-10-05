Transavia to fly Dublin-Munich next year

Cork-Rome is trade publisher’s ‘unserved route of the week’

Barry O'Halloran

Trasavia said on Wednesday that it will begin flying between the Republic’s capital and Munich in Bavaria in southern Germany in early April.

Trasavia said on Wednesday that it will begin flying between the Republic’s capital and Munich in Bavaria in southern Germany in early April.

 

Budget airline Transavia plans to launch a Dublin-Munich service from next year as part of its summer schedule.

The Air France KLM offshoot said on Wednesday that it will begin flying between the Republic’s capital and Munich in Bavaria in southern Germany in early April.

Transavia will fly three times a-week and is hoping to attract leisure and business travellers to the service.

The airline’s spokesman, Hervé Kozar, explained that the success of its Dublin-Paris route prompted it to launch the Munich service. “This opening is part of our strategy to expand our presence in Northern Europe, ” he said.

Meanwhile, on-line trade newsletter Anna Aero says that 75,000 people searched the internet for flights from Cork to Rome in the last year, indicating demand for a service connecting the two cities.

The industry publication has named Cork-Rome as its “unserved route of the week” on the strength of the demand for the flights, which it estimated was enough to sustain a twice- or thrice-weekly service.

Anna Aero uses data provided by Skyscanner to identify its unserved routes. The breakdown of the searches was 54 per cent/46 per cent in favour of Rome.

The publication suggested that either Alitalia or Ryanair, which has a significant presence at the Italian city’s Fiumicino Airport, could operate the service.

Similarly, it points out that Aer Lingus, which has aircraft based at Cork Airport, could fly the route.

Anna Aero has previously nominated Dublin-Miami as its unserved route of the week. The service is one of those that industry sources speculate Aer Lingus may launch next year.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.