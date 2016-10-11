Traffic rose at all three State-owned airports last month

Irish Aviation Authority handled almost 44,000 transatlantic flights in September

Barry O'Halloran

Flights at Dublin Airport increased 8.6% per cent on September 2015 to 623 per day. Photograph: iStock

Flights at Dublin Airport increased 8.6% per cent on September 2015 to 623 per day. Photograph: iStock

 

Traffic at the Republic’s three State-owned airports grew in September, according to the Irish Aviation Authority.

The safety regulator and air navigation authority said on Tuesday that last month flights at Dublin Airport increased 8.6 per cent on September 2015 to 623 a day.

They rose 12.1 per cent at Cork to 58 flights a day, and by 3.3 per cent at Shannon to 61 daily movements.

Activity in Irish airspace, through which most flights across the north Atlantic travel, also grew. There were 43,959 north Atlantic flights in September, 8.8 per cent more than during the same month in 2015. Overflights, or those that do not land in this country, rose 1.4 per cent to 30,409.

Total traffic grew 5.7 per cent to 99,838 in September over the same month last year, when the figure was 94,473. The total for the first nine months of the year was 845,582 flights.

European hubs

The authority also reported that flights between Dublin and key European hubs such as Heathrow, Amsterdam Schiphol and Paris Charles de Gaulle all increased in September.

“The Schiphol Amsterdam-Dublin pair grew significantly, with a 57.9 per cent increase in 2015, due to increased competition with Aer Lingus as a result of increased services from both Ryanair and KLM.”

Meanwhile, Shannon announced that Scandinavian Airlines plans to launch a service from the mid-western airport to Stockholm in Sweden.

The airline will fly twice a week from Shannon to the Swedish city between August and October next year.

Shannon’s chief executive Matthew Thomas said t the service would allow travellers to connect to 22 destinations in Scandinavia.

“ The announcement is another first for Shannon, and a great boost for the region by one of the world’s major airlines,” said Mr Thomas.

Alan Sparling of Scandinavian Airlines said that the carrier expected strong demand for the flights.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.