Traffic handled by Irish Aviation Authority up 5.5% in April

Flights last month between Europe and US up 5.5% on April 2016 to 40,114

Updated: 16 minutes ago

Airport traffic rose in Dublin, climbing 4.2% at an average of 592 aircraft movements a day, but it fell 8.2% in Cork to 51 movements and 2.8% in Shannon to 48. Photograph: iStock

More than 94,300 aircraft travelled through the Republic’s airspace or landed or took off from its airports last month, according to the State’s regulator.

The Irish Aviation Authority said on Wednesday that total air traffic handled by the organisation increased 5.5 per cent in April to 94,316, an average of more than 3,143 a day.

Flights between Europe and the US were up 5.5 per cent on April 2016 to 40,114 last month.

Overflights, those which do not land in the Republic but travel through its airspace, increased 5.4 per cent to 28,738.

The authority said that April data from Eurocontrol shows that six of Ireland’s top 10 airport pairs grew during the month. The biggest growth was for Amsterdam Schiphol-Dublin, which was up 43.7 per cent.

