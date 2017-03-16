Toyota to invest £240m in UK plant with government support

Japanese car giant calls for continued tariff- and barrier-free access between the UK and Europe

Toyota is to invest £240 million in its plant in Derbyshire, but the car giant’s boss has called for continued tariff- and barrier-free access between the UK and Europe. Photograph: Luke Macgregor/Bloomberg

Toyota is to invest £240 million in its plant in Derbyshire, but the car giant’s boss has called for continued tariff- and barrier-free access between the UK and Europe. Photograph: Luke Macgregor/Bloomberg

 

Toyota is to invest £240 million in its plant in Derbyshire, but the car giant’s boss has called for continued tariff- and barrier-free access between the UK and Europe.

The Japanese firm said the investment in its plant in Burnaston will see the centre upgraded with new equipment, technologies and systems. Dr Johan van Zyl, president and chief executive of Toyota Motor Europe, said the cash injection was a sign of confidence in employees and suppliers.

But he warned: “Continued tariff- and barrier-free market access between the UK and Europe that is predictable and uncomplicated will be vital for future success.”

Intense pressure

His comments come as the Government faces intense pressure to secure tariff-free access to the EU’s single market for car manufacturers following Brexit.

The money will improve competitiveness and enhance the car maker’s “supply chain efficiencies”, as well as enable the production of vehicles on the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) platform, the group said. Dr van Zyl added: “We are very focused on securing the global competitiveness of our European plants. The roll-out of TNGA manufacturing capability is part of this plan”.

PA

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.