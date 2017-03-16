Toyota to invest £240m in UK plant with government support

Toyota is to invest £240 million in its plant in Derbyshire, but the car giant’s boss has called for continued tariff- and barrier-free access between the UK and Europe.

The Japanese firm said the investment in its plant in Burnaston will see the centre upgraded with new equipment, technologies and systems. Dr Johan van Zyl, president and chief executive of Toyota Motor Europe, said the cash injection was a sign of confidence in employees and suppliers.

But he warned: “Continued tariff- and barrier-free market access between the UK and Europe that is predictable and uncomplicated will be vital for future success.”

Intense pressure

His comments come as the Government faces intense pressure to secure tariff-free access to the EU’s single market for car manufacturers following Brexit.

The money will improve competitiveness and enhance the car maker’s “supply chain efficiencies”, as well as enable the production of vehicles on the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) platform, the group said. Dr van Zyl added: “We are very focused on securing the global competitiveness of our European plants. The roll-out of TNGA manufacturing capability is part of this plan”.

