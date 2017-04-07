Tom Crean to feature on Norwegian Air tailfins

Explorer to be a ‘tailfin hero’ on transatlantic aircraft from Ireland

Barry O'Halloran

Norwegian Air will begin flying to the US east coast from Belfast, Cork, Dublin and Shannon.

Irish Antarctic explorer Tom Crean will feature on the tailfin of Norwegian Air International aircraft flying transatlantic routes from the Republic this summer.

Crean, from Annascaul, Co Kerry, took part in three British navy expeditions to Antarctica with both Robert Scott and Ernest Shackleton, where his exploits earned him several medals for bravery.

During one of them, after trekking 1,500 miles across the frozen continent, one of his party collapsed 35 miles from safety. Crean volunteered to take the final 18-hour leg of the journey alone and his action saved his comrade’s life.

He will be the first non-Norwegian to become one of the airline’s “tailfin heroes”. Up to now, the carrier has used images of well-known figures from the Scandinavian country, including Hollywood actress Greta Garbo, second World War resistance fighter, Gunnar Sonsteby and artist Edvard Munch, best-known for the painting ‘Scream’.

Crean’s family said they were delighted to “honour our grandfather’s bravery and courage by bringing his name and exploits to Norwegian’s many US and European customers”.

From July, Norwegian will begin flying to the US east coast from Belfast, Cork, Dublin and Shannon.

