Third Heathrow runway could benefit Irish regional airports

Extra capacity at Heathrow could open prospect of Irish airports getting more slots at the London hub

Barry O'Halloran

Heathrow is one of the world’s busiest hubs and handles more than 70m passengers a year. About 80 airlines fly from there to 185 destinations

Heathrow is one of the world’s busiest hubs and handles more than 70m passengers a year. About 80 airlines fly from there to 185 destinations

 

Heathrow’s third runway could benefit Irish regional airports and is unlikely to threaten Dublin’s continued development as a transatlantic hub, according to a number of industry figures.

The British government is backing Heathrow to build a third runway to provide the UK capital and England’s southeast with extra airport capacity in a move that has sparked opposition from the public and within the ranks of the country’s ruling conservative party.

According to Neil Pakey, former chief executive of State-owned Shannon Group and now chairman of the UK-based Regional and Business Airports group, extra capacity at Heathrow could open the prospect of Irish airports getting more slots at the London hub, including regional gateways such as his former employer.

“If the runway goes ahead that is better news for Irish airports because they will be able to expand existing services to Heathrow and that means that they will have the chance to increase connectivity.”

Heathrow is one of the world’s busiest hubs and handles more than 70 million passengers a year. About 80 airlines fly from there to 185 destinations. Guaranteeing Aer Lingus’s landing rights at the airport was a key issue when the government was considering the sale of its stake in the carrier to International Consolidated Airlines’ Group (IAG) last year.

Decision

Shortly after IAG published its results on Friday, the group’s chief executive, Willie Walsh, agreed that the British government’s decision meant that there was a “60-40” chance that the new runway would be built. “The odds certainly have improved,” he said.

However, he pointed out that the airport’s management had to show that it could build the runway without increasing passenger charges and that it could manage the environmental impact.

Dublin airport is positioning itself as a transatlantic hub offering travellers connections between Europe and North America. Its owner, State-company DAA, has not commented on the Heathrow plans, but it is understood that it does not regard them as a threat to its strategy as it is continuing to draw transatlantic business from Europe and regional airports in Britain.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.