The success of Wild Atlantic Way must not hold back other regions

General manager Louise Fitzpatrick says the local area does not have sufficient population to generate the number of visitors required to help the park thrive: “We need to try everything possible to get visitors from outside the region down here. We need the numbers if we are to to open all year round.”

Shannon boat hire

About 120km south of Boyle is Banagher in Co Offaly, a mainstay of the boat hire industry on the river Shannon. Morgan Smyth and his sister Barbara run the Silverline Cruisers business from the local marina. Silverline rents boats to tourists from its fleet of 40 cruisers. Some of the larger boats cost upwards of €2,000 to hire weekly in high season.

Smyth says business is up “about 10 per cent” this year. Silverline is heavily reliant on German-speaking markets, which account for 70 per cent of its business.

“It’s difficult for us to lengthen our season because this part of the Shannon floods in winter,” he said.

Boat hire companies that cater to tourists are not eligible for the special 9 per cent tourism Vat rate. Steve Conlon of the Irish Boat Rental Association, which represents the leading hire companies on the Shannon, has lobbied government over the issue, to no avail.

Banagher ostensibly sits within the Ireland’s Ancient East bailiwick, but Conlon is concerned the unique attributes of boat hire on the Shannon are being clouded out within the Ancient East brand. He would like to see Fáilte Ireland develop a sub-brand especially for the Shannon.

“Only 17 per cent of our members’ business is domestic. We are predominantly an export-oriented activity. We need an appropriate brand of our own to promote this natural asset. It would pay off,” said Conlon.

‘Doolin is a fantastic town’

Leaving Banagher and heading 112km southwest, back towards the Wild Atlantic Way and Doolin in Co Clare.

Doolin is one of the busiest spots on the western seaboard, due to its proximity to the Burren and the Cliffs of Moher. An already busy little village has had its capacity tested by the success of the Wild Atlantic Way and preponderance of coach day tours from Dublin and Galway.

Anthony Moloney runs the Doolin Hostel, which he took over from his parents in 2012 when he returned from abroad with his wife. His sister runs a bed and breakfast behind the hostel, while his brother runs another B&B 50 yards up the road, next door to their parents.

Moloney was formally trained at Shannon School of Hotel Management, and worked at five-star properties abroad before returning to his roots to revamp the hostel. He tore out the dorms, replaced them with comfortable, mostly private rooms, and recalibrated the hostel experience to be more like a small hotel.

“Doolin is a fantastic town. It’s my home. I travelled the world only to find out that what I was looking for was right here all along,” he says.

Although the hostel is busy, Moloney says it still needs the 9 per cent VAT rate. The reduction in the rate from 13.5 per cent provides him with an extra 4.5 percentage points straight to his bottom line, which he uses to finance expansion and investment.

“It’s not just a paltry 4.5 per cent off the top. It’s more significant,” he says.

Moloney is proud of Doolin, but worries about the effect of the bus day tours that bring traffic to a halt on the narrow roads every afternoon. They clog up the town, then leave for Dublin or Galway again.

“Tourists come here to get away from traffic, to get away from a stressful life. Coach tourism can be good, but it has to be sustainable and managed properly,” he says.

Joan Hamilton Reilly of Doolin2Aran ferry tours says the improved signage of the Wild Atlantic Way has been of huge benefit to tourism but she, too, worries that the town is now becoming a victim of its own success.

“We’re hitting capacity earlier in the season. The coaches are causing huge infrastructure problems,” she said.

Being too busy, as Doolin often is, is a nice problem to have. But it is a problem nonetheless.