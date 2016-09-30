The success of Wild Atlantic Way must not hold back other regions

If the Wild Atlantic Way has revitalised parts of the northwest and the east coast hopes to emulate that success with Ireland’s Ancient East, what about those parts of the State that don’t fit neatly into this two-brand strategy. This includes areas such as the river Shannon region or the utterly neglected – from a tourism point of view – county of Roscommon. It faces being left even further behind as the hotspots on its flanks suck up all the State’s marketing spend.

There are other areas that, while still stunningly beautiful and commercially successful, have become so thronged with tourists that it threatens the rural feel the tourists come to see. Doolin in Clare, towards the busier southern side of the Wild Atlantic Way, is in this category.

Roscommon has no full-time tourist officer, little State support, but seemingly a whole pile of potential if only it could be tapped. Strokestown-based Eugene Murphy, a Fianna Fáil TD for the area, wants more government investment to help tourism revitalise the county, which has little else apart from farming.

“We have lakes, we have walking trails, we have ancient sites – the potential is there,” said Murphy. “Elsewhere, they get State marketing and product support, but we need it more.

“The benefits of tourism need to be more evenly spread. This could be one of the best counties for tourism if only we got the help to develop it.”

Murphy took me on a tour of the tourism sites of Roscommon. Rathcorgan, near Tulsk, is the ancient capital of Connacht – a largely unearthed archeological treasure trove that is older than Newgrange and larger than Tara.

Mike McCarthy, guide at the visitor centre in Tulsk, says it caters for more than 30,000 visitors annually. He described a nearby site, Oweynagat cave, which is important in mythology, as “Ireland’s hellmouth”.

“It is associated with the origin of Samhain. This cave is essentially the birthplace of the feast of Halloween,” he said. Halloween is almost as big as Christmas in the United States. The potential to attract US tourists here on day trips from the Wild Atlantic Way is obvious.

A 10-minute drive down the road is Strokestown Park House and Famine Museum, one of the county’s major attractions. General manager John O’Driscoll says it attracts 50,000 visitors annually and it has plans to expand through better use of the surrounding gardens and parkland.

Roscommon lacks good accommodation. Tom Greally’s four-star Abbey Hotel in Roscommon town is by far the best hotel in the county. If farmers were incentivised to open up bed-and-breakfast rooms or self-catering chalets, a thriving rural accommodation network, similar to the Italian “agriturismo” scheme, might flourish.

