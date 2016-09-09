The sky’s the limit: Ireland set for record year for air traffic

This year is expected to be a record one for air traffic across Ireland, with the amount of flights handled by the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA) from January to August up 9.1 per cent versus the same period in 2015.

According to new figures from the IAA, 745,744 flights were handled in the first eight months of the year with traffic exceeding 2008 peak levels last month.

Total air traffic climbed by 7.4 per cent in August to 107,895, with Dublin, which accounts for 84 per cent of total State traffic, growing 9.6 per cent with an average of 641 daily movements.

IAA chief executive said traffic through Dublin airport was up nearly 10 per cent in total so far this year, with over 140,000.

Air traffic at Cork rose 24 per cent with an average of 66 daily movements last month and was up 6.1 per cent in Shannon with 59 movements per day on average.

According to the IAA, there was a 6.8 per cent rise in Ireland’s overflight traffic movements, which covers flights that fly over but do not land in the country. Overall, there were 33,940 overflights across Ireland in August, as well as a 4.9 percent increase in Europe to the US flights to 46,050.

Busiest ever month at Dublin

Meanwhile, new figures released by the DAA, formerly Dublin Airport Authority, show almost 2.9 million passengers pass through the State’s biggest airport last month, making it the busiest August ever for the facility.

So far this year, more than 18.8 million passengers have travelled through the airport, a 12 per cent increase compared to the same period last year.

Traffic to and from continental Europe increased by 8 per cent with more than 1.5 million passengers travelling to European destinations in August.

ADVERTISEMENT

Over 926,000 passengers travelled to UK destinations in August, up 13 per cent compared to last year.

Transatlantic traffic to North America increased by 6 per cent to nearly 339,000 while more than 83,000 passengers travelled via Dublin to the Middle East and Africa, down 4 per cent versus the same month a year earlier.

Passenger numbers on domestic routes rose18 per cent last month to over 10,000.

The number of people using the airport as a hub to connect to another destination is up 14 per cent in the first eight months of the year, with almost 707,000 passengers connecting through the Airport in that time.