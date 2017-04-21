Tesla to recall 53,000 cars over parking brake issue

Tesla is to recall 53,000 of its Model S and Model X cars globally to fix a parking brake issue.

Shares of the US luxury electric car maker were down nearly 1 per cent at $302.77 in late trading, following its biggest ever recall.

Tesla’s total production for 2016 was 83,922 vehicles and included both Model S and Model X.

“The electric parking brakes installed on Model S and Model X vehicles built between February and October 2016 may contain a small gear that could have been manufactured improperly by our third-party supplier,” Tesla said in a statement on its website.

The car maker said there had been no accidents or injuries due to the issue.

Tesla said less than 5 per cent of the vehicles being recalled may be affected and it would take less than 45 minutes to replace the brakes.

The company also said it would send an official recall notice to its customers.

Tesla, led by entrepreneur Elon Musk, had said last year it would recall 2,700 Model X sport utility vehicles in the United States due to a faulty locking hinge in third-row seats.

The company said on Thursday it was working with Italian supplier Freni Brembo to get the replacement parts.

Brembo did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Reuters