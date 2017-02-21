Talks between Bus Éireann and unions at WRC collapse

Talks between Bus Éireann and trade unions aimed at resolving the financial crisis at the company have collapsed.

The talks had taken place at the Workplace Relations Commission amid a threatened strike over the company’s proposals for dealing with the financial crisis.

Unions representing the 2,600 staff at the company had warned of an all-out strike if Bus Éireann moved to impose cuts to pay as part of its proposed survival plan.

The unions also suggested that any strike at Bus Éireann could have consequences across the public transport network.

Unions had called on Government Ministers to engage with a dispute which could cause misery for the travelling public and those working in the transport industry.

On Tuesday, Siptu divisional organiser Greg Ennis said the talks collapsed after the company had sought an immediate €12 million in payroll savings.

He said the company had argued it would be insolvent by May without securing this €12 million.

“What led to the collapse was an unreasonable demand that no worker should have to put up with and that no semi-State worker has had to put up with before. We cannot magic up €12 million in payroll savings overnight.

“This is a crisis that has been in the making for a couple of years and we can’t fix it in three days.

“We will not accept our members having to subvent a company that needs proper subventing that it is not getting.

“We will not subsidise a €12 million deficit that the company claims is there. Our members have already made sacrifices. That is what collapsed the talks.”

NRBU response

The National Bus and Rail Union (NBRU) also blamed management at Bus Éireann for collapsing the talks at the Workplace Relations Commission.

NBRU general secretary Dermot O’Leary said the agenda of the company going into the process was to cut wages for staff by €8,000 or €9,000 a year, and this had not changed during the talks.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said there were parties behind the scenes pulling the strings and said he was pointing the finger at the Department of Transport and Minister for Transport Shane Ross.

Mr O’Leary said it was a shame that a State company would stoop to the level of reducing the wages of their employees as part of a race to the bottom.

He said it was anticipated that the company would make some announcement on its plans for the cuts in the coming days.

“If they do, and all union colleagues are at one on this, there will be an all-out bus strike and there will ramifications and consequences across the transport network.”

Bus Éireann response

Following the collapse of the talks, Bus Éireann’s acting chief executive Ray Hernan said the staff will have to endure pain if the company is to be saved.

Mr Hernan said the trade unions were not prepared to negotiate on any measures that impacted in the terms and conditions of their members.

“The company does not see how it can avoid insolvency without those terms and conditions being considered at this point in time.”

Mr Hernan said management at Bus Éireann would now have to make decisions on the company’s next steps as a matter of urgency, following the collapse of the talks.

Mr Hernan reiterated that, as things stood at present, Bus Éireann was now facing insolvency at some time in the month of May.

He said any strike would exacerbate the company’s financial position and make its continued existence more precarious.

“We estimate the cost of a strike will be €500,000 per day. We also face the possibility of losing g customers.”

He also confirmed that the company would now move to close three existing routes, Dublin-Clonmel, Athlone-Westport and Dublin-Derry, as part of its survival plan.

However, he said he did not have a date as yet for the closure of these services, as the company was still in talks with the National Transport Authority about maintaining connectivity.

He said other routes would be reviewed, and if they were found to be unviable, hard decisions would have to be made.

However, he said there were no plans for further route closures at present.