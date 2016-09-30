Sun shines on Irish tourism but clouds gather ahead

Irish tourism has never been in a better place. Figures out on Thursday point to the best-ever August for tourism numbers, and Tourism Ireland says the Central Statistics Office numbers indicate the first eight months of the year have set new records.

Responsible for one in eight jobs in the State and worth an estimated €7.3 billion to the economy, and growing, the sector also has significant policymaking heft.

But much like the view from the Cliffs of Moher in typical Irish weather, the horizon is far from cloud free. Lift the bonnet of the industry – as The Irish Times did on a week-long road trip to meet tourism operators around the State – and you will find an engine working extremely hard, but in need of some fine-tuning.

British tourists account for about one in four inbound visitors but the State has yet to draft a coherent plan to deal with the effects of Brexit on that number. The early data rolling in to Fáilte Ireland suggests British tourists are already viewing Ireland less of a value destination as sterling slides against the euro and this market becomes relatively more expensive.

The special 9 per cent VAT rate, which was brought in as a temporary crisis measure to stabilise the sector in the storms of 2011, is also in the spotlight. There are complaints from within the industry that the benefits of State subsidy are not flowing where they are needed most.

How can the staff canteens of big corporates benefit from a supposed tourism tax subsidy when boat and bike rental hire companies and tour guides do not? With such kinks in the system, is a flat VAT reduction still the best way to help those parts of the industry that need it, without overheating the elements that don’t?

When the Government is allocating resources for capital and marketing investment, State tourism agencies are, understandably, judged on the immediate returns they generate in terms of extra visitor numbers. This incentivises them to plunge those resources into the most obvious tourism-friendly areas. It is akin to a television channel chasing ratings.

But what about the less obvious parts of the State – places such as Roscommon, that might not provide an immediate return on investment, but would benefit hugely in future from a concerted effort now to help them realise the tourism potential they have on their own doorstep?

