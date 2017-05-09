Stan McCarthy to join the board of Ryanair

Outgoing Kerry Group chief executive will join board of airline in May

Fiona Reddan

Outgoing Kerry Group chief executive Stan McCarthy is to join the board of Irish airline Ryanair. (Photograph: Dara Mac Donaill / The Irish Times)

Outgoing Kerry Group chief executive Stan McCarthy is to join the board of Irish airline Ryanair. (Photograph: Dara Mac Donaill / The Irish Times)

 

Outgoing Kerry Group chief executive Stan McCarthy is to join the board of Irish airline Ryanair

Mr McCarthy, who has been CEO of Kerry Group since January 2008, will join the board of Ryanair as a non-executive director at the end of May, and will put himself forward for approval by shareholders at the airline’s agm in September.

“Given Stan’s outstanding record as chief executive of Kerry Group Plc he will, I believe, be a significant and valuable addition to our board,” Ryanair chairman David Bonderman said.

Mr McCarthy is to leave Kerry Group at the end of September 2017. He will be replaced by fellow Kerry man Edmond Scanlon (43), president and chief executive of Kerry Asia Pacific, who joined the company 20 years ago on a graduate programme.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.