Stan McCarthy to join the board of Ryanair

Outgoing Kerry Group chief executive Stan McCarthy is to join the board of Irish airline Ryanair

Mr McCarthy, who has been CEO of Kerry Group since January 2008, will join the board of Ryanair as a non-executive director at the end of May, and will put himself forward for approval by shareholders at the airline’s agm in September.

“Given Stan’s outstanding record as chief executive of Kerry Group Plc he will, I believe, be a significant and valuable addition to our board,” Ryanair chairman David Bonderman said.

Mr McCarthy is to leave Kerry Group at the end of September 2017. He will be replaced by fellow Kerry man Edmond Scanlon (43), president and chief executive of Kerry Asia Pacific, who joined the company 20 years ago on a graduate programme.