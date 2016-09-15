Smurfit brothers set for €77m payout in Powerflute takeover

Brothers Michael Smurfit and Dermot Smurfit are poised to receive £65.6 million (€77.2 million) after a US private equity firm appears set to succeed on a second attempt in less than a year to take over Finnish paper company Powerflute.

Chicago-based Madison Dearborn Partners has secured a deal with Powerflute to proceed with a £268 million (€315.25 million) takeover bid for the company, marking a slight improvement on a £261.5 million offer for the paper firm late last year. Talks at the time broke down following “consultations with certain major shareholders” of the company.

This time, Madison Dearborn agreed before the recommended takeover was announced to acquire 81.7 million Powerflute shares and options, equivalent to the Smurfits’ 27.5 per cent of the group, for 80 pence each. However, the offer to remaining shareholders has been set at 90 pence.

Irrevocable undertakings

Within the 27.5 per cent share controlled by the Smurfits, Dermot owns about 15 per cent, with the remainder owned by Michael.

All told, Madison Dearborn has secured irrevocable undertakings by holders of 51 per cent of Powerflute shares, which are listed on the London Stock Exchange’s junior AIM market, to accept the offer.

Following the abortive attempt late last year to secure a deal, Madison Dearborn and the independent directors of Powerflute resumed discussions in April.

Madison Dearborn has a long history with the Smurfits, having taken over the Jefferson Smurfit empire the brothers built in 2002 in a €3.7 billion deal. The group merged with Dutch group Kappa Packaging three years later, before floating on the stock market for a second time in 2007 as Smurfit Kappa.

Powerflute was formed when Dermot Smurfit, former deputy chairman of Jefferson Smurfit led a takeover in 2005 of Savon Sellu, a then-distressed Finnish paper mill, and renamed it. Mr Smurfit is chairman of the board.