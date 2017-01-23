Several flights between Dublin and London cancelled due to fog

Several flights between Dublin and London have been cancelled on Monday morning due to freezing fog in some London airports.

A number of flights between to and from Heathrow and London City airport were cancelled, while flights to Stansted were delayed.

Dublin Airport has advised customers to check with their airline before travelling.

The UK met office issued a yellow fog warning on Sunday night which was due to stay in place until 10.30 am on Monday morning.

The office said “dense and freezing fog” was likely across the London area during the early morning rush hour.

There is also a status yellow fog warning in place for Connacht on Monday morning, as well as a low temperature warning Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal, where temperatures could reach as low as -4 degrees.