Sean Mulryan joins Knock Airport board

Property developer joins council chiefs as new director

Sean Mulryan: founder and chairman of Ballymore Group. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

Developer Sean Mulryan is joining the board of Knock Airport along with two county council chief executives from the west of Ireland.

Mr Mulryan is founder and chairman of Ballymore Group, one of the Republic’s highest profile property development businesses.

Knock, now known as Ireland West Airport, confirmed on Wednesday that it is appointing him, Leitrim County Council chief executive, Frank Curran and Galway County Council chief executive, Kevin Kelly to its board.

Ballymore has operations in Ireland and Britain and is working on a joint venture with State agency Nama in Dublin’s dockhands. Mr Mulryan is a native of Co Roscommon.

Knock said on Wednesday that it expects to handle around 750,000 passengers in 2017, making it its busiest year.

Chairman Joe Kennedy welcomed the three new directors. “We look forward to working with the new members and the board to achieve the objectives of the airport so it remains a key vehicle for regional development,” he said.

