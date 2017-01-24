Ryanair will fly half a million fewer Irish passengers in 2017

Michael O’Leary says that airline favours European airports which are cutting charges over Dublin

Barry O'Halloran

Ryanair will fly around 500,000 fewer passengers to and from the Republic this year largely because Dublin airport is not cutting charges.

The airline will launch two new services, to Tours and Valencia, from Dublin Airport next winter, but is planning to pare back its overall operation from the State’s biggest airport.

Chief executive Michael O’Leary said that passenger numbers will fall to 12 million this year from about 12.4 million. Shannon will also suffer, hosting 725,000 Ryanair travellers, from 800,000 in 2016.

“Dublin Airport is not extending its growth discount under which we delivered 70 per cent of Dublin’s growth over the last two or three years,” he said.

Mr O’Leary stressed that the airport is not increasing its charges, but said that it was not reducing them, while many other airports in Europe are doing so, so the airline is expanding in those centres.

He pointed out that Stansted, with which it recently agreed a new deal to add and expand services, has cut its charges. Overall, Ryanair expects to carry 120 million this year.

A Dublin Airport spokesman stressed that it has not increased its charges. “Our charges are flat,” he said. “Dublin Airport welcomes Ryanair’s new winter routes to Tours and Valencia.”

The Ryanair chief executive warned that Brexit posed a huge challenge to the Irish economy and called on the Government to focus on drawing tourists here from Europe to counter a likely decline in British visitors.

Its chief marketing officer, Kenny Jacobs, argued that there is huge potential to attract visitors from countries such as Germany, France.

However, he warned that Dublin is short of hotel beds and that businesses such as restaurants and pubs needed to be competitive.

