Ryanair wants €15m after France ‘threats’ and ‘blackmail’

European Court of Justice has said A1 certificates must be accepted by member states

Colin Gleeson

Ryanair said it would pursue a “full refund” of the funds it has paid in “double taxes” to the French state

Ryanair said it would pursue a “full refund” of the funds it has paid in “double taxes” to the French state

 

Ryanair is to pursue the French authorities for €15 million after it accused the state of threatening and blackmailing it into paying a “double tax”.

The dispute centred on the social insurance of workers abroad, for which the Republic issues A1 certificates to confirm workers’ status. Up to now, France refused to accept the certificates, forcing the airline to pay additional funds.

The ruling in the European Court of Justice on Thursday determined that the certificates must be accepted by all EU member states.

In a statement, Ryanair said it would pursue a “full refund” of the funds it has paid in “double taxes” to the French state from 2006 to 2010.

“The French social insurance authorities have acted unlawfully over the past 10 years by double charging Ryanair, and its people, who were based temporarily in Marseille, but who had already fully paid their social insurance in Ireland in accordance with EU regulations,” it said.

A similar double tax situation also exists in Italy where there are several outstanding claims from 2006 to 2011 being pursued by the Italian authorities. Ryanair said it would be writing to the authorities there seeking the withdrawal of those claims.

Ryanair chief people officer Eddie Wilson said the ruling “exposes the unlawful attempt by the French (and to a lesser extent the Italian) authorities, to threaten and blackmail Ryanair”.

“Ryanair will now be pursuing a full refund of €15 million (plus interest) from the French authorities who have repeatedly and unlawfully pursued Ryanair, its pilots and cabin crew in Marseille, by ignoring EU regulations, and the validly issued Irish A1 certificates.

“We will also be pursuing the French authorities for interest on these payments which were demanded illegally by the French authorities who were aware of, but ignored, both EU rules and the Irish A1 certificates despite being warned by the European Commission that they cannot do so.

“We expect the French authorities will now process these refunds expeditiously given that their attempts to force Ryanair to double pay social insurance in breach of EU rules have now been struck down by this very welcome ECJ ruling.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.