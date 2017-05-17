Ryanair to offer connecting flights if Rome trial succeeds

Ryanair is likely to offer connecting flights across its network if a trial begun on Wednesday with services through Rome succeeds.

The Irish airline began offering connections on 10 of its flights through Rome Fiumicino on Wednesday, linking Alicante, Barcelona, Bari, Brussels, Catania, Comiso, Malta and Palermo via the Italian capital.

The move is a first for the carrier, which up to now has only offered its customers point-to-point flights. Chief commercial officer, David O’Brien, said that the service would be “rolled out across the entire Ryanair network” provided the Rome trial succeeded.

Passengers can book connecting flights through Rome on the airline’s website, purchase one ticket with one booking reference for both flights, transfer between the two without having to leave the departures area and have checked in baggage transferred at the same time.

Mr O’Brien said that the initiative was the latest delivered under its “aways getting better programme” introduced four years ago to boost the airline’s customer service.

“We are also continuing our discussions with Aer Lingus and Norwegian - and other potential partners - with a view to launching connections with third party airlines later this year,” he added.