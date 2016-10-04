Ryanair to create more than 3,500 jobs across Europe

Airline says September traffic rose 13 per cent to 10.8 million customers

Charlie Taylor

Ryanair pilot Caitlin Harmand and cabin crew member Luis Silva with the airline’s chief people officer, Eddie Wilson.

Ryanair pilot Caitlin Harmand and cabin crew member Luis Silva with the airline’s chief people officer, Eddie Wilson.

 

Ryanair has said it is to create more than 3,500 new jobs across Europe next year as part of a major recruitment drive.

The airline said it intends to hire 2,000 cabin crew, 1,000 pilots and 250 aircraft engineers, as well as promoting more than 300 first officers on its command upgrade programme across its 84-base European network.

The company said a number of new positions would also be created in IT, sales and marketing, digital, finance and commercial at Ryanair’s Dublin office, and also at its Travel Labs Poland subsidiary in Wroclaw.

Ryanair, which is due to take delivery of 50 new aircraft in the next 12 months, made the announcement as new figures show the airline’s September traffic grew by 13 per cent to 10.8 million customers.

Rolling annual traffic to September was up 16 per cent to 113.2 million customers.

Load factor – a measure of how full flights are – increased 1 percentage point to 95 per cent last month.

Ryanair recently forecast that average fares would fall between 10 per cent to 12 per cent in the six months to March 2017.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.