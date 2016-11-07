Ryanair to carry more than 200 million passengers a-year by 2024

Barry O’Halloran

Ryanair believes that it will be carrying more than 200 million passengers a-year by 2024, according to chief executive, Michael O’Leary.

Profits at the Irish carrier grew 7 per cent to € 1.17 billion in the six months to September 30, the first half of its financial year.

Mr O’Leary said that strengthened growth in seat sales has prompted Ryanair to “raise our long-term traffic forecast by over 10 per cent from 180 million to over 200 million passengers per annum by March 2024”.

The airline expects to fly more than 119 million passengers in its current financial year and confirmed on Monday that it sold 65 million seats in the first half of that period.

Ryanair’s shares surged on the Dublin market followin the news, they were up more than 5 per cent at €13.40 shortly after business began on Monday morning.

In a statement, the company said that revenues grew 2 per cent to €4.13 billion from €4.04 billion.

Profit after tax increased to €1.17 billion from €1.09 billion, a 28 per cent margin. Earnings per share rose 15 per cent on the back of this to 92 cent.

Its chief executive called the performance “creditable” in light of tough conditions that featured terror attacks, air-traffic control strikes and weakened sterling.

He added that the airline responded by accelerating its “always getting better” programme of customer service improvements and lower air fares, which helped to boost traffic growth by 12 per cent to 65 million.

“This growth was spread widely across Europe as we opened 73 new routes and six new bases,” he said.

“This winter we take delivery of 31 new Boeing 737-800s and will open six more bases in Bucharest, Bournemouth, Hamburg, Nuremberg, Prague and Vilnius. ”

The company confirmed on Monday that its board has approved a share buyback of up to €550 million over the four months to February 2017.

It will split this equally between the American Depositary Receipts held by US stockholders and ordinary shares.

This will ensure that it complies with a Brussel regulation limiting non-EU residents to owning less than 50 per cent of any European airline.

Ryanair expects sterling to stay weak and growth to slow in the UK, where it has more than 35 million passengers a-year, as uncertainty over that country’s vote to leave the EU continues.

Mr O’Leary predicted that weaker air fares and Brexit uncertainty would dominate the airline’s second half.

He said that it remains “comfortable” with revised forecasts that it will make €1.3 billion to €1.35 billion in this financial year.