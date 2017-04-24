Ryanair spends €1.5m to fund academic post at Trinity College

Ryanair is spending €1.5 million over five years to fund a new professor of entrepreneurship position at the business school in Trinity College Dublin.

The role will commence next September and Trinity says the academic will “drive and direct entrepreneurship and innovation” at Trinity Business School and elsewhere in the university.

The position will help to oversee business studies at undergraduate and postgraduate levels, “as well as a new portfolio of executive education”.

The Ryanair Professor of Entrepreneurship position is being funded by the airline’s charity foundation.

Trinity’s provost, Patrick Prendergast, welcomed the collaboration with Ryanair, which he described as a “new approach” to education on the topics of entrepreneurship and innovation.