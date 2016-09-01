Ryanair sees ‘surge’ in bookings for Spain and Portugal

Ryanair has seen a “surge” in bookings for flights to Spain and Portugal as fears of terror attacks and other risks push holiday makers away from destinations such as Turkey.

Launching the Irish airline’s summer schedule on Thursday, chief marketing officer, Kenny Jacobs, noted that demand for summer sun next year has shifted towards Iberia and away from Turkey.

“We have seen an incredible surge in demand from people looking to go to Spain and Portugal next summer,” Mr Jacobs said.

The airline believes that part of its growth next year will come from sunseekers in countries such as Germany and Britain heading to Spain and Portugal, which they perceive as safer destinations.

Ryanair will cut the number of seats available from Dublin by 3 per cent as the airport’s operator, DAA, has yet to decide on its growth incentive plan for next year, according to the carrier’s chief executive, Michael O’Leary.

He said that Ryanair “cannot get an answer” from DAA on the incentive scheme, which is meant to encourage airlines to grow traffic from the airport.

Ryanair will increase the number of flights to destinations such as Palma and Tenerife from Dublin next summer. It will offer 85 routes in total but will cut capacity and as a results says passenger numbers there will fall 3 per cent to 12 million.

It also intends increasing frequencies to traditional sun holiday destinations such as Lanzarote from the State’s other two airports at Cork and Shannon next year.

Combined traffic from those airports will be 1.56 million, broadly the same as this year, according to Mr Jacobs. It will offer 17 routes from Cork and 14 from Shannon.

The airline will also maintain summer services from Knock and Kerry airports, where it expects combined traffic of 840,000.

Mr O’Leary repeated predictions made last month that air fares will fall sharply through the rest of 2016 and up to the end of Ryanair’s financial year on March 31st.

“Fares will fall 10 per cent to 12 per cent in the second half, which means that they will be down on what were very low fares last year,” he said.

Ryanair is predicting that its full-year profits will be between €1.375 billion and €1.425 billion.

However, Mr O’Leary said that if fares were to fall by more than 12 per cent, then the airline will revisit its full-year guidance.

The airline’s share price was up almost 2 per cent at €12.225 shortly before lunch time on Wednesday.