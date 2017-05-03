Ryanair’s April traffic grows 14% to 11.3m customers

Ryanair carried 14 per cent more passengers in April 2017 than it did in the same month last year, according to traffic statistics released by the airline. The Easter holiday is believed to have boosted the figure.

Meanwhile, rolling annual traffic to the end of April grew 13 per cent to 11.3 million customers.

The low-cost airline reported an increase in customers from 9.9 million in April 2016 to 11.3 million in April 2017.

Ryanair’s Kenny Jacobs said: “Our load factor jumped 3 percentage points to 96 per cent on the back of lower fares.”

In March 2017, Ryanair’s passenger numbers increased 10 per cent on the previous year to 9.4 million, but load factor stayed static at 94 per cent.