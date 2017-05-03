Ryanair’s April traffic grows 14% to 11.3m customers

Easter holiday provides boost for airline which reports 96% load factor in April

Peter Hamilton

Ryanair has reported a jump in passenger traffic for April from 9.9m in 2016 to 11.3m in 2017

Ryanair has reported a jump in passenger traffic for April from 9.9m in 2016 to 11.3m in 2017

 

Ryanair carried 14 per cent more passengers in April 2017 than it did in the same month last year, according to traffic statistics released by the airline. The Easter holiday is believed to have boosted the figure.

Meanwhile, rolling annual traffic to the end of April grew 13 per cent to 11.3 million customers.

The low-cost airline reported an increase in customers from 9.9 million in April 2016 to 11.3 million in April 2017.

Ryanair’s Kenny Jacobs said: “Our load factor jumped 3 percentage points to 96 per cent on the back of lower fares.”

In March 2017, Ryanair’s passenger numbers increased 10 per cent on the previous year to 9.4 million, but load factor stayed static at 94 per cent.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.