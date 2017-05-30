Ryanair reports profits of almost €1.32bn and announces €600m share buyback

Ryanair reported profits of almost €1.32 billion for 2017 and announced plans to return €600 million to shareholders on Tuesday.

The Irish airline said that revenues in the 12 months ended March 31st - its financial year - rose 2 per cent to €6.65 billion.

It grew profits after tax by 6 per cent to €1.316 billion from €1.242 billion over the same period.

Ryanair confirmed that its board has approved plans to buy back €600 million shares from investors beginning this week.

This will bring the total returned to shareholders through repurchasing shares and other means to €5.4 billion since 2008.

Chief executive, Michael O’Leary, said that the company was in talks with Boeing to add “selectively” to the order it has with the US aircraft manufacturer.

It has been taking delivery of 175 Boeing 737-800 craft since 2015 and from 2019 is due to begin receiving the first of up to 200 of the plane’s next generation, the 737 Max 200.

“As competitor airlines undergo deep restructuring, we are aware of the need to have additional short-haul aircraft to respond quickly as these unique growth opportunities arise,” Mr O’Leary said.

Ryanair flew 120 million passengers in the course of its financial year, 13 per cent more than the 106 million people who travelled with it in the 12 months ended March 31st 2016.

It sold 94 per cent of the available seats on its aircraft and charged its customers an average fare of €41, which was 13 per cent less than in the previous financial year.

The carrier expects to increase passengers by 8 per cent to 130 million in the current financial year, which ends on March 31st 2018.

Mr O’Leary said that the airline grew profits in the face of difficult conditions caused by terror attacks in Europe and a sharp fall in sterling following the UK Brexit vote.

He said that the airline believed that profits this financial year could rise 8 per cent to between €1.4 billion and €1.45 billion, subject to a range of uncertainties.

“Investors should be wary of the risk of negative Brexit developments, or any repeat of last year’s security events at European cities, which could damage consumer confidence, close-in bookings, and this full-year-18 guidance,” he cautioned.