Ryanair reports 10% hike in passenger numbers in February

Rynair saw passenger numbers jump 10 per cent to 8.2 million last month, up from 7.4 million in February last year.

The airline said its load factor - or how many seats it fills on each flight - also rose to 95 per cent from 93 per cent.

Ryanair’s Kenny Jacobs said lower fares are leading to slightly higher than expected load factors in the fourth quarter

“Accordingly we now expect full year traffic to just about hit 120 million, up almost 13 per cent over the 106.4 million customers we carried in FY16,” he said.