Ryanair passenger numbers grow 13% in October

Passenger numbers at Ryanair grew by 13 per cent in October, according to new figures released on Thursday.

The airline said traffic rose to 10.9 million for the month compared with 9.7 million for the same period last year.

The company’s load factor, an average measure of how many seats are filled on each fight, increased by 1 percentage point to 95 per cent.

Rolling annual traffic to October grew 16 per cent to 114.4 million customers, Ryanair said.