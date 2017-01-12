Ryanair launches new Stansted routes, increases existing services

Irish carrier adds Naples, Nice andCopenhagen to summer schedule

Barry O'Halloran

Ryanair serves 140 destinations from Stansted. Photograph: Bloomberg

Ryanair will launch nine new routes from London’s Stansted Airport and increase flights on existing services next summer.

The Irish airline said on Thursday that it has struck a new deal with Stansted’s owner, Manchester Airports Group, that will bring its passenger numbers from the London gateway to 20 million.

Ryanair will fly three times a day to Copenhagen and daily to Naples and Nice from next summer as part of the plan. It will also add services to Beziers, Clermont, Grenoble and Strasbourg in France, and Cagliari in Italy.

The carrier will step up flights on 13 existing services to France, Italy and Portugal from Stansted.

David O’Brien, Ryanair’s chief commercial officer, said that the airline was pleased with the new deal with Manchester Airports Group.

“Having grown our London Stansted traffic from 13.2 million in 2013 to over 20 million this year, this new deal will allow Ryanair to continue to expand our route network at Stansted, our largest European base,” he said.

Stansted chief executive, Andrew Cowan, said that the agreement builds on Ryanair’s existing business at the British airport, from where it serves 140 destinations.

He added that the Irish carrier would put Stansted on track to handle more than 25 million passengers a-year over the next 12 months.

