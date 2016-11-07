Ryanair job seeks candidate with ‘aversion to bolloxology’

Assistant to airline chief Michael O’Leary labelled ‘worst job in Ireland’

Colin Gleeson

The assistant to Ryanair chief executive Michael O’Leary must have the ‘ability to operate without sleep’

The assistant to Ryanair chief executive Michael O’Leary must have the ‘ability to operate without sleep’

 

A thick skin, saint-like patience, and an aversion to bolloxology are just some of the “essential attributes” required for a new job advertised on Ryanair’s website.

The “assistant to Ryanair chief executive” Michael O’Leary is also required to possess their “own collection of nursery rhymes/bedtime stories”, the “ability to operate without sleep or contact with the outside world”, and “(ego) massage qualifications”.

Labelled the “worst Job in Ireland”, the advertisement appeals for “a bright, ambitious qualified accountant to assist Ryanair’s misunderstood but beloved CEO”.

In a note, the advertisement adds: “Dubs fans, Man U supporters and cyclists will not only be automatically excluded from the process, but will be tracked down, tortured and shot.”

The successful candidate will be expected to manage “a wide range of issues” including treasury and portfolio management, investment analysis, tax analysis and returns, project management and property development, and special project work.

The role, according to Ryanair, is a “great opportunity for an ambitious, self motivated qualified accountant to work in a demanding and interesting role”.

“There will be significant opportunities for the candidate, if successful, to further develop their career by promotion into the management team at Ryanair.”

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.