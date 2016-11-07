Ryanair job seeks candidate with ‘aversion to bolloxology’

A thick skin, saint-like patience, and an aversion to bolloxology are just some of the “essential attributes” required for a new job advertised on Ryanair’s website.

The “assistant to Ryanair chief executive” Michael O’Leary is also required to possess their “own collection of nursery rhymes/bedtime stories”, the “ability to operate without sleep or contact with the outside world”, and “(ego) massage qualifications”.

Labelled the “worst Job in Ireland”, the advertisement appeals for “a bright, ambitious qualified accountant to assist Ryanair’s misunderstood but beloved CEO”.

In a note, the advertisement adds: “Dubs fans, Man U supporters and cyclists will not only be automatically excluded from the process, but will be tracked down, tortured and shot.”

The successful candidate will be expected to manage “a wide range of issues” including treasury and portfolio management, investment analysis, tax analysis and returns, project management and property development, and special project work.

The role, according to Ryanair, is a “great opportunity for an ambitious, self motivated qualified accountant to work in a demanding and interesting role”.

“There will be significant opportunities for the candidate, if successful, to further develop their career by promotion into the management team at Ryanair.”