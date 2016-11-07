Ryanair hoping to carry 200m passengers a year by 2024

Ryanair believes it will be carrying more than 200 million passengers a year by 2024 as rivals retrench and it pursues growth in eastern and central Europe.

Profits at the Irish carrier grew 7 per cent to € 1.17 billion in the six months to September 30th, the first half of its financial year.

Chief executive Michael O’Leary said that strengthened growth required Ryanair to “raise our long-term traffic forecast by over 10 per cent from 180 million to over 200 million passengers per annum by March 2024”.

The airline expects to fly more than 119 million passengers in its current financial year, and confirmed on Monday that it sold 65 million seats in the first half of that period.

Mr O’Leary noted that competitors were cutting back in markets such as Belgium, Germany, Italy and Spain, prompting primary airports to offer the carrier incentives to step in and take their place.

He added that by the end of 2016, Ryanair would fly to 105 primary and 95 secondary airports, switching the balance between the two for the first time.

Chief commercial officer David O’Brien said Ryanair was continuing to expand in Germany, where it has 8 per cent market share, while “huge opportunities” were opening in underserved eastern European countries.

Ryanair’s shares surged on the Dublin market on Monday, and by midway through the day they had gained 5.3 per cent to reach €13.41.

Revenues

In a statement, the company said that revenues grew 2 per cent to €4.13 billion from €4.04 billion. Profit after tax increased to €1.17 billion from €1.09 billion, a 28 per cent margin. Earnings per share rose 15 per cent on the back of this to 92 cent.

Ryanair confirmed that its board has approved a share buyback of up to €550 million over the four months to February 2017. It will split this equally between the American Depositary Receipts held by US stockholders and ordinary shares to comply with rules capping non-EU ownership of European airlines at less than 50 per cent.

Mr O’Leary called the first-half performance “creditable” in light of tough conditions that featured terror attacks, air-traffic control strikes and weakened sterling.

He added that the airline responded by accelerating its “always getting better” programme of customer service improvements and lower air fares, which helped to boost traffic growth by 12 per cent to 65 million.

“This growth was spread widely across Europe as we opened 73 new routes and six new bases.

More bases

“This winter we take delivery of 31 new Boeing 737-800s, and will open six more bases in Bucharest, Bournemouth , Hamburg, Nuremberg, Prague and Vilnius . ”

Ryanair expects sterling to stay weak and growth to slow in the UK, where it has more than 35 million passengers a year, as uncertainty continues over that country’s vote to leave the EU.

Mr O’Leary predicted that weaker air fares and Brexit uncertainty would dominate the airline’s second half. He said it remained “comfortable” with revised forecasts that it would make €1.3 billion to €1.35 billion in this financial year.