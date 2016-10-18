Ryanair erases 3% loss in Dublin as it lowers 2017 profit guidance

Irish airline Ryanair is to cut its full year profit guidance by 5 per cent to € 1.3 - € 1.35 billion on the back of the fall in sterling, which accounts for about 26 per of its revenues.

The airline said on Tuesday that the 18 per cent decrease in sterling, following the UK’s vote to leave the European Union in June, will reduce average fares by between 13 per cent to 15 per cent, as opposed to the previously guided 10 per cent to 12 per cent.

Michael O’Leary, chief executive said: “The recent sharp decline in sterling post Brexit (which accounts for approx. 26 per cent of Ryanair’s FY17 revenues) will weaken H2 yields by slightly more than we had originally expected. While higher load factors, stronger traffic growth and better cost control will help to ameliorate these weaker revenues, it is prudent now to adjust full year guidance which will rise by approx. 7 per cent (over FY 2016) rather than our original guidance of 12 per cent. This decline is primarily due to the impact of weaker sterling on our H2 fares.”

Mr O’Leary added that its revised guidance remains “heavily dependent” upon no further weakness in second half fares (-13% to -15%) or sterling from its current levels.

The airline said that its first half fares were marginally weaker at -10 per cent compared to previously guided -9 per cent, but added that the lower fares will be partly offset by a better than expected cost performance. Ryanair now expects full year ex-fuel unit costs to decline by 3 per cent compared to previously guided 1 per cent. Ryanair also expects full year load factor to be 1 per cent better than guided at 94 per cent, and now expects that full year traffic will increase to 119 million, which is 12 per cent growth on last year’s 106 million customers.