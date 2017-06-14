Ryanair considers bigger planes as it eyes 160m passengers a year

Airline has option for 100 Boeing 737 Max craft, to bring fleet to 520

Peter Hamilton

Boeing 737 Max 9: Ryanair says the company is considering Max 9s and Max 10s

Ryanair is exploring options for bigger Boeing planes, the company’s chief marketing officer, Kenny Jacobs, said on Wednesday.

Mr Jacobs told Bloomberg television that the company is looking at the 737 Max 9 and Max 10 models and could place an order in addition to the company’s current deal with the US aircraft company, he said.

Mr Jacobs was responding to a report on RTÉ this morning that said the Irish-headquartered airline was talking to Boeing about buying the Max 10.

Ryanair currently flies only 737-800s, of which it has more than 300. It has 183 more on order and an option for another 100 Boeing 737 Max planes. The airline says this will give it more than 520 planes by 2024, with the capacity to carry more than 160 million passengers a year. Ryanair’s Boeing 737-800s can carry 189 passengers; the Max 9 can carry up to 220.

Mr Jacobs also called on the European Union and the United Kingdom to draw up a new bilateral aviation agreement this year, to prepare for what Ryanair expects to be a soft Brexit. He said a soft Brexit in itself won’t address the issue of open skies but added that support for it from the Democratic Unionist Party, which looks likely to back Theresa May’s minority Conservative government at Westminster as the UK begins to negotiate its departure from the EU, was a positive step.

