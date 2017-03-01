Ross says he won’t be directly involved in Bus Éireann dispute

Minister for Transport rejects suggestion he is not doing enough to end crisis at company

Martin Wall

Minister for Transport Shane Ross has again insisted he will not become involved directly in the dispute at Bus Éireann. Photograph: Gareth Chaney Collins

Minister for Transport Shane Ross has again insisted he will not become involved directly in the dispute at Bus Éireann. Photograph: Gareth Chaney Collins

 

The Minister for Transport Shane Ross has again insisted he will not become involved directly in the dispute at Bus Éireann.

Addressing the Oireachtas transport committee on Wednesday, he said he rejected any suggestion that he was not doing enough to bring about a settlement of the crisis at the company.

Staff at the State-owned bus company are scheduled to stage an indefinite all-out strike from Monday in protest at moves by management to introduce a survival plan without agreement.

Mr Ross told the committee he had increased funding for State-subsidised routes operated by Bus Éireann.

He also indicated that a “satisfactory” outcome would emerge from a current review of funding for the free travel scheme.

However he ruled out proposals put forward by Fine Gael deputy Peter Fitzpatrick that he should get management to withdraw a letter setting out proposed cuts in order to facilitate new talks.

Mr Ross urged unions and management to go back into negotiations without preconditions.

However he said it would be “ absolutely wrong” for him to suborn the role of the Workplace Relations Commission.

He said any intervention by him would be seen as a signal that the would bring money to the table to try find a resolution.

He said he did not have any money to offer and in such circumstances, he asked what his role would be.

