Road warrior: Wow Air jumps the gun on Norwegian Airlines

Cheaper flights to the US

Wow Air has jumped the gun on Norwegian Airlines in Cork. The announcement that the Icelandic carrier will begin operations next May will make flights to the United States and Canada cheap and accessible. The carrier will operate four times a week from Cork to Keflavik Airport with prices from €60 each way. Onward flights to six US cities, New York, Washington, Boston, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Miami and Toronto and Montreal will be accessible on same day flights from under €400 return east coast and €650 west coast. Flights are already available to book on the website. Though Norwegian has booked slots from Cork to Boston from next March, it looks like no decision will be taken until after the election.

Embedded radio frequency identification tags

Delta Airlines will be the first carrier to unite you and your luggage at the airport by using RFID technology. The airline is replacing barcoded bag tags with embedded radio frequency identification tags. These tags will have all your information, where you are going or changing and will make sure your bag is with you at all times. Push notifications will let you know your bag in on board. When you arrive at your destination, using the Fly Delta mobile app, you can watch the bag making its way across the airport to join you.