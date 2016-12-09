Road Warrior: the business of travel

By the time you have made your way through all the details in United Airlines’s new Polaris business class service, the journey will be nearly over. The rollout of the Polaris business class began this month.

Journeys begins in the new business class lounge where you can dine before departing, have a spa-shower and admire the custom designed chairs and day beds. There will be nine of these and Chicago is the first.

On board, if it is a long flight, change into pyjamas, relax with nice wine and enjoy a top class dinner. Get ready for bed in the custom designed lie-flat seat by choosing your mattress cover, gel cooled pillows and duvet designed by Saks of 5th Avenue. If you get hungry during the night, you can have a midnight snack – lobster is on the menu.

Pay-as-you-go air fares

The standardisation of fares across economy classes in Europe continues, with the news that Air France and KLM will be the latest carriers to make the change.

Most airlines are now offering three classes in economy that will be priced according to what you need for your trip. The Air France and KLM lowest fare will only allow hand baggage, seat selection at the airport and 150 flying Flying Blue miles. The highest-priced fare will include a seat at the front of the cabin, fully flexible tickets and 375 miles.

Muck in with the team

Muckross Park Hotel, on the outskirts of Killarney, has introduced team building adventure days. If your company has a lot of ambitious and adventurous staff, they might like to challenge themselves with a hike up Carrauntoohil, kayak racing on the lake, cycling the tour de Kerry, and survival skills in the National Park.

Gentler teams may like a trip to the fields and woods with the chef to forage for ingredients to make their meals. Day team rates are from €60-€80 per person. muckrosspark.com.