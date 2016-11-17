Road Warrior: The business of travel

The big excitement from Aer Lingus this week was the news of a Dublin-Miami service from next September. There was also news that Aer Lingus would operate 2.5 million seats to North America next year, with 28 transatlantic flights per day in summer, using a mix of larger aircraft and an increase in frequencies.

Capacity will grow by 21 per cent next year, solidifying Dublin’s position as the number five transatlantic-connecting European gateway. Although Aer Lingus has only been part of the International Airlines Group (IAG) for one year, it is the most profitable airline.

Transatlantic services will be enhanced by a new route from Delta Airlines to Boston next summer and increased capacity to Canada by Air Canada Rouge and Air Transat.

Lofty ‘hotel’ rooms

A new type of hotel opened this year in Amsterdam aimed at the global nomad who needs a hotel room to be more than just a space for a bed. Zoku, the home-office hybrid, are loft-style places in which to live, work and play.

The bed is tucked aside to provide space for working or entertaining. There is also a kitchen, a dining table for four and gym rings hanging from the ceiling. There are communal places where colleagues can meet, a cafe and a rooftop garden for relaxing. Zoku averages about €129 per night. http://iti.ms/2fjXtNJ

United approach to low fares

United Airlines is introducing a basic economy fare early next year to compete with the low-cost carriers. The low fare will mean restrictions on carry-on luggage and use of overhead bins.

The fares will appear in select markets first and expand to most domestic flights and short-haul routes to South America. Passengers on the low fares will be last to board, restricted from upgrading or changing tickets and will be allocated seats. Passengers with MileagePlus status can avoid some of the restrictions.