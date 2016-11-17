Road Warrior: The business of travel

Aer Lingus is flying high, new types of hotel rooms and United offers low-fare options

Joan Scales

Aer Lingus: capacity will grow by 21 per cent next year. Photograph: Cathal McNaughton/Reuters

Aer Lingus: capacity will grow by 21 per cent next year. Photograph: Cathal McNaughton/Reuters

 

The big excitement from Aer Lingus this week was the news of a Dublin-Miami service from next September. There was also news that Aer Lingus would operate 2.5 million seats to North America next year, with 28 transatlantic flights per day in summer, using a mix of larger aircraft and an increase in frequencies.

Capacity will grow by 21 per cent next year, solidifying Dublin’s position as the number five transatlantic-connecting European gateway. Although Aer Lingus has only been part of the International Airlines Group (IAG) for one year, it is the most profitable airline.

Transatlantic services will be enhanced by a new route from Delta Airlines to Boston next summer and increased capacity to Canada by Air Canada Rouge and Air Transat.

Lofty ‘hotel’ rooms

A new type of hotel opened this year in Amsterdam aimed at the global nomad who needs a hotel room to be more than just a space for a bed. Zoku, the home-office hybrid, are loft-style places in which to live, work and play.

The bed is tucked aside to provide space for working or entertaining. There is also a kitchen, a dining table for four and gym rings hanging from the ceiling. There are communal places where colleagues can meet, a cafe and a rooftop garden for relaxing. Zoku averages about €129 per night. http://iti.ms/2fjXtNJ

United approach to low fares

United Airlines is introducing a basic economy fare early next year to compete with the low-cost carriers. The low fare will mean restrictions on carry-on luggage and use of overhead bins.

The fares will appear in select markets first and expand to most domestic flights and short-haul routes to South America. Passengers on the low fares will be last to board, restricted from upgrading or changing tickets and will be allocated seats. Passengers with MileagePlus status can avoid some of the restrictions.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.