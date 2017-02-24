Road Warrior: Staff winners at Delta and Air Canada at 80

Staff bonus and inflight meals on Delta

It looks like everyone is a winner at Delta Airlines. Staff benefited on Valentine’s Day for the third year in a row, sharing out a bonus of $1.1 billion – equal to 25 per cent of total profits. Bonuses varied from 10 per cent up to 17.8 per cent for pilots who also negotiated a pay rise over the next four years. Economy passengers will benefit from the reintroduction of food on flights on 12 of the longest US routes, mostly transcontinental. Years after free meals were removed they will make a staged return from March 1st. We have competition to thank for food returning, nothing like a turkey wrap to change a booking.

Maple leaf flies again

Air Canada celebrated its 80th anniversary this month by unveiling a new livery and staff uniforms inspired by the country’s distinctive symbol. For the first time in 24 years the red maple leaf returns to the tail of the newly-painted 300 aircraft in the fleet. The aircraft will have a white and black livery. Staff uniforms will be charcoal gray and black with red accents and were designed by Canadian Christopher Bates. The new livery can be seen in Ireland on Air Canada Rouge which provides 14 services per week in the summer to Toronto and Vancouver and a year-round service to Toronto.

Mental health abroad

InternationalSOS, the global health and safety company has introduced a new service to provide emotional help to employees. Sometimes when people are abroad unexpected situations, new environments and events can overwhelm them. InternationalSOS can put them in touch with a mental health professional to provide support services and counselling tailored for telephone and video-calls.

Expense accounts

Trends from the Certify expense management annual report for 2016 show some interesting findings. Bookings from business travellers for Airbnb accommodation have doubled year-on-year since 2014 with longer stays compared to hotels. Advances in smartphone-based apps have made it easier to choose the accommodation travellers want. Uber was the most expensed company claim overall for transportation while meals and airfares got more expensive and hotels decreased.