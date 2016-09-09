Road Warrior: Only use cash in US hotel restaurants

It might be safer to bring cash when using hotel restaurants, spas and gift shops in the United States.

The number of malware attacks on point-of-sale systems is becoming a deluge.

Hackers must see hotels as a soft target and are collecting thousands and thousands of guests’ data.

According to the Wall Street Journal, one hacker is believed to have sold more than 50,000 payment card numbers.

Latest hotel groups to be affected by security breaches are Kimpton Hotels, Omni and HEI.

They join a list that includes Starwood, Marriott International, Hyatt, Hilton, Mandarin Oriental, Trump Hotel Collection and Intercontinental Hotel Group.

Changes in business class

All-business class services from London will take a hit this month and next when French operator La Compagnie withdraws its Luton to Newark service.

At the end of October, British Airways will terminate the second London City to JFK service which stops in Shannon to refuel.

La Compagnie will concentrate on its Paris to New York business in the 74-seater Boeing 757.

British Airways will withdraw the Airbus 318 in a 32-seat business class layout. All-business class services have had a chequered history from the UK, in 2007 and 2008 three airlines went to the wall; they were Eos, Maxjet and Silverjet.

Prices of flights compared

Comparing prices is always an interesting exercise and when it comes to airline prices the differences can be vast.

Kiwi. com, the online travel agency formerly known as Skypicker, analysed over one million flights to find an average price for domestic and international journeys.

India offered the least expensive domestic flights from £1.75-£2.06 per 100kms.

China offered the least expensive international flights at £0.94-£2.19 per 100kms.

Most expensive for domestic fares is UAE, £140.14-£170.27 and, internationally, Canada costs are from £33.77-£73.14 per 100 kms.

Kiwi.com allows customers to combine flights from non-cooperating airlines into a single itinerary to save money.

Mixing business with pleasure

Business travel tourism is growing strongly and is expected to be worth €669 million this year and exceed €700 million in 2017.

The value of this growing sector will be explored at the Connect16 showcase in the RDS on September 28.

The showcase is for anyone involved in organising a business event in Ireland or abroad.

Delegations from Canada, United States, France, Germany and UK will be taking familiarisation trips around Ireland in advance of the showcase.

Meet speakers, see entertainment acts, get ideas for corporate activities and discuss venues, connectshowcase.ie.