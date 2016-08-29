Road Warrior: Dublin Airport adds US preclearance lounge

Premium passengers are going to enjoy using the United States preclearance facility at Dublin Airport knowing there is now a new lounge beyond. The 51st and Green Lounge has seating for 180 people, along with food and beverage options, a concierge service, free wifi, cable television, charging points and a shower room.

Located past gates 405-406, it serves passengers of the 138 outbound Atlantic flights a week. The lounge is free to access for business-class passengers of Aer Lingus, United, Delta and American. Walk-up passengers on the day can use the lounge for a fee of €39.

Following the collapse on July 15th of online travel agency Lowcostholidays, the Commission for Aviation Regulation(CAR) has received claims from more than 3,000 holidaymakers. It is the biggest agency collapse ever handled by CAR. The previous biggest was Budget Travel, in 2009, when just over 2,000 refunds were made. Customers have until September 19th to submit claims for refunds. Forms are available from the website aviationreg.ie. Accommodation-only bookings made through this website are not covered by the licence and bond issued by CAR. It is believed that a number of travel agents that sourced accommodation on the Lowcost sister site Lowcostbeds will have to refund their customers or pay again for accommodation. The CAR phone number is 01-8889000.

If “music hath charms to soothe a savage breast,” does that also apply to raging travellers? London City Airport has been experimenting with music playing in the security area. The airport is trying two playlists: ambient electronica and upbeat acoustic music. The tunes are selected by music consultancy C-Burn. So far, Ed Sheeran is proving a favourite with passengers. You can listen to the favourite tunes on Spotify, where LCY has a playlist.

The Global Business Travel Association predicts that world business travel will surpass $1.2 trillion in 2016. The annual Global Report & Forecast also expects travel to increase by 5.8 per cent and reach $1.6 trillion by 2020.

