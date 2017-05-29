Road Warrior: Alitalia bid deadline

Alitalia on sale

The deadline for “expressions of interest” is next Monday, June 5th, when the receivers of Italian carrier Alitalia want initial bids to be submitted. The receivers will consider options that include the purchase of the carrier as a going concern, a plan for the economic and financial restructuring or a transfer of assets and contracts. Etihad, the Abu Dhabi-based carrier, is a 49 per cent stakeholder in the airline, but is not expected to invest further. Maybe Ryanair may consider it again. Employees voted against plans to cut jobs and salaries. The Italian government has provided a bridging loan for €600 million while a buyer is found.

Dublin and Cork airports in best airports awards

SuperRooms from Travelodge

New AA lounge at JFK

Dublin Airport has been nominated in the Airports Council International (ACI) Europe best airports awards for the second year in a row. The other contenders are Madrid Barajas and London Heathrow in the category of large airports handling more than 25 million passengers a year. Dublin Airport has also been nominated in the accessible airports category, which it won last year. Cork Airport has been nominated in the same awards in the category for best airport fewer than five million passengers. The winners will be announced on June 13th at the ACI Europe general assembly in Paris.Travelodge, the budget hotel provider in the UK, launched its new SuperRooms concept for business travellers. The new rooms are a class of premium economy that dial up the comfort levels. The new rooms will have a more residential feel with tones of blue and beige, and blackout curtains. Other comforts include Lavazza coffee machines, Hansgrohe Raindance showers, larger desk area, iron and ironing board, powerful hairdryers and a comfy armchair. SuperRooms are available in London at the moment and will cost and extra £10-20 on classic rooms.

American Airlines (AA) opened its Flagship first dining and Flagship lounge at New York’s JFK airport last week. Access to the lounge is being extended to business class passengers, who will be offered top-of-the-line dining in the airport. Menus will be locally inspired, and feature grass-fed beef from Joyce Farms, cheese from Sprout Creek Farms and speciality cocktails designed by New York mixologist Pamela Wiznitzer.