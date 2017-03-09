Record-breaking jockey AP McCoy immortalised in bronze

Life-size statue of legendary jump jockey to be unveiled at Cheltenham next week

Ronan McGreevy

 

As the greatest jump jockey of all time, AP McCoy seemed to expand the bounds of human endurance.

He has broken legs, arms, collarbones, ribs, cheekbones, wrists and shoulder blades in accumulating 4,358 wins and 20 champion jockey titles in his incredible career.

He achieved all that despite being, at 5ft 10 inches, too tall according to the conventional wisdom to be a jockey.

Coupled with McCoy’s insatiable desire to win was a monastic existence. He spent his years as a jockey effectively starving himself to keep his weight down.

The sculptor Paul Ferriter has now cast a life-size McCoy in bronze in advance of the Cheltenham festival next week.

This version of McCoy will not break bones or starve himself, but Ferriter said he has tried to retain the former jockey’s best-known trait – his intensity.

McCoy retired last year at the age of 41. Mr Ferriter said he spent time with McCoy in Galway and his home in Lamborn in England getting his dimensions correct with one significant added detail.

Professional weight

The bronze McCoy is depicted at his weight as a jockey which was 10 stone. The real McCoy has put on two stone since he gave up his notorious regime.

The statue was commissioned by the Jockey Club in the UK and will be shipped to England next week in time for the festival. It will find a permanent home at the north entrance to the racecourse.

“It is a privilege to be asked to sculpt AP,” said Ferriter. Previously he has done bronze castings of golfer Jack Nicklaus and the racehorse War of Attrition at the request of Ryanair chief executive Michael O’Leary.

Ferriter said: “I got to hang out with him [McCoy] quite a bit. He’s a very likeable guy. I took measurements and video footage. We even played a few rounds of golf which was fun.

“He has got a very interesting face. He has got great cheekbones. He was very easy to work with. I think I have really captured the intensity in his face.”

He made a small version and showed it to both McCoy and Ruby Walsh who voiced their approval. The last act was carried out on Wednesday when the statue was patinated with blow torches to give it a sheen.

McCoy has already signalled his approval, stating he felt “honoured and privileged” to be cast in bronze.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.