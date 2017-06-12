Qatar Airways to operate daily Dublin/Doha service

Dublin Airport has announced a new daily service between Dublin and Doha with Qatar Airways.

The airline flew its Airbus 350 aircraft to Dublin for the inaugural flight, but the daily service will operate with a Boeing 787 Dreamliner.

Dublin Airport managing director Vincent Harrison said he was delighted to welcome Qatar Airways to Dublin. “This new daily service will add increased connectivity to the Middle East and beyond, offering more choice to both business and leisure travellers,” he said.

Qatar’s new service to Doha is one of 11 new routes at Dublin Airport this year. During 2015 and 2016, the airport welcomed 42 new services, while 71 existing services were expanded with either additional flights or larger aircraft.

Qatar Airways chief executive Akbar Al Baker said the new service to Dublin was “an important milestone” for Qatar Airways.

“The new service will connect the Irish people with more destinations globally and provides them the opportunity to experience our five-star service. We look forward to welcoming our new passengers on board and to connecting them to Doha and beyond.”

The new service provides passengers with easier access to over 150 destinations worldwide including the Middle East, Asia and Australia, with seamless connections to Sydney, Hong Kong, China and many more attractive destinations,” he said.

The Dublin/Doha flights will operate on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.

So far this year, more than 10.9 million passengers have travelled through Dublin Airport, a 6 per cent increase compared to the first five months of last year. It welcomed an additional 640,000 passengers between January and May.

Dublin Airport operates direct flights to more than 185 destinations in 41 countries operated by a total of 47 airlines.