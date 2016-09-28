Qatar Airways to adopt Irish-backed Aireon’s tracking system

Irish Aviation Authority has 6% stake in firm which will provide precise aircraft tracking

Barry O'Halloran

Aireon’s deal with Qatar will provide the airline with flight-tracking information on its craft, including origin, destination, route and position. Photograph: AP

Aireon’s deal with Qatar will provide the airline with flight-tracking information on its craft, including origin, destination, route and position. Photograph: AP

 

Qatar Airways will be the first airline to adopt a new tracking system developed by Irish-backed Aireon.

The Middle Eastern carrier has confirmed that it intends to adopt Aireon’s Globalbeacon system, which provides minute-by-minute tracking of craft as they fly over oceans or remote areas.

Aireon will use a fleet of satellites to pinpoint aircrafts’ exact positions as they fly through airspace where current technology only allows voice contact with the nearest air navigation authority.

The Irish Aviation Authority is a 6 per cent shareholder in the company and will operate the new tracking system. Satellite systems specialist, Iridium, has the biggest stake in Aireon. Its other backers are the Canadian, Danish and Italian air traffic control authorities.

Its deal with Qatar will provide the airline with flight-tracking information on its craft, including origin, destination, route and position. It will exceed safety standards that airlines are expected to meet by 2018.

The International Civil Aviation Organisation has set the standards, which are known as Global Aeronautical Distress Safety System.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
GO BACK
Error Image
The account details entered are not currently associated with an Irish Times subscription. Please subscribe to sign in to comment.
Comment Sign In

Forgot password?
The Irish Times Logo
Thank you
You should receive instructions for resetting your password. When you have reset your password, you can Sign In.
The Irish Times Logo
Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.
Screen Name Selection

Hello

Please choose a screen name. This name will appear beside any comments you post. Your screen name should follow the standards set out in our community standards.

The Irish Times Logo
Commenting on The Irish Times has changed. To comment you must now be an Irish Times subscriber.
SUBSCRIBE
Forgot Password
Please enter your email address so we can send you a link to reset your password.

Sign In

Your Comments
We reserve the right to remove any content at any time from this Community, including without limitation if it violates the Community Standards. We ask that you report content that you in good faith believe violates the above rules by clicking the Flag link next to the offending comment or by filling out this form. New comments are only accepted for 3 days from the date of publication.