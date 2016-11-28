Qatar Airways confirms Dublin-Doha flights

Qatar Airways has confirmed plans to begin flying from Dublin to Doha.

The Gulf airline’s chief executive, Akbar Al Baker, recently said that it hoped to begin flying the route in May, depending on aircraft availability.

Dubin features on a list of eight new destinations to which Qatar says it will begin flying in 2017-18.

In a statement, Mr Al Baker said that the airline “looked forward” to flying to those cities in 2017-18.

Last month, Mr Al Baker told Irish website Travel Extra that Qatar wanted to use one of its Boeing 787 Dreamliners for the route, but it needed one of the Airbus A350s that his company had on order for this to happen.

The airline operates three Australian routes. Irish travellers often use its Gulf rivals, Emirates and Etihad, to reach destinations in that country.

Also, Qatar will shortly begin flying to Krabi in southern Thailand and could soon begin serving Auckland in New Zealand.