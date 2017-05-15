Qatar Airways and Dublin Horse Show agree sponsorship deal

Gulf carrier Qatar Airways will be this year’s official airline to the Dublin Horse Show, the annual show jumping and equestrian event staged at the RDS.

The airline, due to begin flying between Dublin and Qatar’s capital, Doha, in June, announced on Monday that it would be the horse show’s headline sponsor.

Qatar is hoping to lure Irish passengers to both Doha itself and to travel to destinations further afield in Asia and Africa on the airline’s network. It will fly once a-day between both cities, beginning on June 12th.

The carrier’s country manager for Ireland, Morena Bronzetti, pointed out that the “depth of culture and heritage around horses forms a natural alliance” between both countries.

RDS chief executive, Michael Duffy said, the organisation was “delighted to welcome Qatar Airways on-board as official airline partner”.